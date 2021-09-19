What channel is Patriots vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 2

Two teams look for their first win this season when the New England Patriots travel to the MetLife Stadium to challenge the New York Jets. Kickoff for the pivotal divisional game is at 1 p.m. ET live on CBS this Sunday, September 19th.

The Patriots nearly secured a last second victory last weekend but came up short against the Miami Dolphins despite nearly 400 offensive yards tallied on the night. The Patriots, manned by rookie Mac Jones, are still rebuilding after parting ways with players like Tom Brady and will be desperate to avoid an 0-2 start on the season against the underdog Jets.

To their credit, the Jets put on a strong passing performance last weekend when they battled the Carolina Panthers. Although they failed to notch a win, the Jets also have the excuse of being a rebuilt franchise led by a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson). On Sunday night, the prospects go to war.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The New England Patriots are 6 point favorites over the New York Jets, with the over/under set at a mere 42.5. One of the biggest favorites of Week 2, the money line for the Patriots sits at -265 while Jets backers can get +215.