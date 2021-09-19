What channel is 49ers vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers remain in the Eastern time zone for a second straight week as they travel to face another 1-0 squad, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game kicks off at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

The 49ers opened the season with a wild 41-33 win over the Lions in Detroit. San Francisco jumped out to a 38-10 lead and led 41-17 with 5:44 left in the third quarter. They seemed ready to cruise to victory only to give up a touchdown, an onside kick recovery, and then another touchdown. They forced a turnover on downs to escape. The biggest news for the 49ers was that RB Raheem Mostert suffered a torn ACL and DT Javon Kinlaw injured his groin and will miss time.

The Eagles impressed against an awful Falcons squad, cruising to a 32-6 victory. The Falcons hung around in the first half and rushed for 110 yards in the first two quarters, but fell apart in the second half. Jalen Hurts was wildly impressive, throwing for 264 yards with three touchdowns and added 62 more yards on the ground.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The 49ers are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 49. The 49ers are a -155 moneyline favorite while the Eagles are a +135 underdog. Last week, San Francisco covered the earlier week line, but it closed at -9, so they failed to cover if you bet them later in the week. The Eagles won outright as 3.5-point underdogs against Atlanta.