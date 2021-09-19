What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will play each other in Week 2 on Sunday, September 19th. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The game will air on CBS.

The Raiders pulled off a thrilling overtime victory during Week 1 when they beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 at home. Derek Carr threw for 435 yards with two touchdowns and completed 34 of 56 pass attempts with one interception. Tight end Darren Waller had a fantastic opening game with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Six Oakland pass catchers finished with more than 45 yards, and Josh Jacobs scored two touchdowns on the ground with 34 yards on 10 carries.

The Steelers came away with an impressive Week 1 victory on the road against the Buffalo Bills 23-16. Pittsburgh did not have overly impressive statistics as Ben Roethlisberger finished with just 188 passing yards on 18 of 32 pass attempts with a touchdown, and running back Najee Harris rushed for just 2.8 yards per carry on 16 attempts. Buffalo was outgained 371-252 in total yards but blocked a punt for a touchdown that was a huge moment in the game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Steelers are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 47. The Raiders’ moneyline odds are at +225, and Pittsburgh is getting -280 odds.