What channel is Vikings vs. Cardinals on and what is game time for Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals will play each other in Week 2 on Sunday, September 19th. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game will air on FOX.

The Vikings rallied back from 14 points down in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals to force overtime but lost 27-24 on the road. Kirk Cousins threw the ball 49 times and finished with 351 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receivers Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and Justin Jefferson all finished with more than 70 yards. On the ground, Dalvin Cook struggled to find much room with 61 yards on 20 yards but reached the end zone. He fumbled in the overtime session that led to Cincinnati’s game-winning field goal.

The Cardinals came out of the gates strong with a dominant performance in a 38-13 road win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Arizona shut down Derrick Henry to just 58 yards with 17 rushing attempts, and the defense played a fantastic game. Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes and ran for another. He completed 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards but threw an interception. DeAndre Hopkins went for 83 yards and two touchdowns, and Christian Kirk also found the end zone twice with 70 receiving yards.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cardinals are four-point favorites with the over/under set at 50.5. The Vikings’ moneyline odds are at +175, and Arizona is getting -210 odds.