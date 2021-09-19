What channel is Falcons vs. Bucs on and what is game time for Week 2

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play each other in Week 2 on Sunday, September 19th. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game will air on FOX.

The Falcons put together one of the worst performance of Week 1 as they could not stop Jalen Hurts in a 32-6 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Hurts threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Philadelphia blew out Atlanta to open the season. Matt Ryan threw for just 164 yards on 21 of 35 passing, and the Falcons were a mess all over the field. Cordarrelle Patterson could have a bit of an impact in the rushing attack with 54 yards on seven carries to begin the season.

The Buccaneers got off to a nice start to their season following their Super Bowl victory from last season as Tom Brady went on another game-winning drive to beat the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 in the first game of the NFL season. Brady threw four touchdown passes with 379 yards on 32 of 50 attempts with a pair of interceptions as the Buccaneers finished with four interceptions. Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski all found the end zone and finished with at leas 90 receiving yards.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 12.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 51.5. The Falcons’ moneyline odds are at +575, and Tampa Bay is getting -850 odds.