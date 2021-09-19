What channel is Cowboys vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys travel west to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS at SoFi Stadium. This is the CBS national game, so it will be airing everywhere except in the Seahawks and Titans markets.

The Cowboys lost a tough one to the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 1. Dallas gave the Bucs a tough fight all night, twice taking the lead, but they came up short in the end, losing 31-29.

The Chargers opened the season with a win, and while it was an 20-16 defeat of Washington, any kind of road win is a big deal. Chargers second-year QB Justin Herbert overcame a third quarter fumble into the end zone and a fourth quarter red zone interception and the Chargers defense contained Washington in the win.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 19th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. LA is a -190 moneyline favorite while Dallas is a +160 underdog. Total points is listed at 55.