What channel is Cowboys vs. Chargers on and what is game time for Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys and LA Chargers face off in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers hands off the ball to Austin Ekeler against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys travel west to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS at SoFi Stadium. This is the CBS national game, so it will be airing everywhere except in the Seahawks and Titans markets.

The Cowboys lost a tough one to the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 1. Dallas gave the Bucs a tough fight all night, twice taking the lead, but they came up short in the end, losing 31-29.

The Chargers opened the season with a win, and while it was an 20-16 defeat of Washington, any kind of road win is a big deal. Chargers second-year QB Justin Herbert overcame a third quarter fumble into the end zone and a fourth quarter red zone interception and the Chargers defense contained Washington in the win.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 19th
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. LA is a -190 moneyline favorite while Dallas is a +160 underdog. Total points is listed at 55.

