What channel is Titans vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 2

The Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks face off in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By David Fucillo
Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans travel to the Pacific Northwest in Week 2 to face the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. and the game will air on CBS. Cowboys-Chargers will be the primary broadcast, leaving Titans-Seahawks primarily in Washington, Oregon, and the Tennessee markets.

The Titans are starting a new era without OC Arthur Smith and they struggled in the first game. They welcomed Arizona to town and were absolutely pummeled. Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry couldn’t get the offense going, even with the addition of Julio Jones. Meanwhile, the Cardinals offense bulldozed the Titans defense thanks to a big game from Kyler Murray.

The Seahawks got off to a slow start in the first quarter against the Colts, but took over in the second quarter and cruised in the fourth quarter. The 28-16 final score lacks the context that Indianapolis didn’t get their final score until 2:08 remained in the game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 19th
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Seahawks are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is -290 on the moneyline while Tennessee is +230. Total points is listed at 54.5

