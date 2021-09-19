What channel is Chiefs vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens close out Week 2 Sunday with a potentially fun Sunday Night Football matchup. The Chiefs have won all three matchups these two have faced since Lamar Jackson entered in the league in 2018, which also happened to be when Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs No. 1 QB. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will air on NBC and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

The Chiefs come into this game having beaten the Browns in Week 1 on a comeback effort. Cleveland took a 22-10 lead into halftime, but gave up a huge touchdown to Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter and could not hold off KC.

The Ravens lost a wild Monday Night Football opener, losing 33-27 in overtime to the Raiders. Since then, Baltimore has learned that left tackle Ronnie Stanley is going to miss some time. The injury toll continues to grow for the Ravens.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 19th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kansas City is -200 on the moneyline while Baltimore is +170. The total is listed at 54.5