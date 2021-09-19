What channel is Lions vs. Packers on and what is game time for Week 2

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers close out the second week of the 2021 regular season when they meet for Monday Night Football. The game is at Lambeau Field and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. And if you want to check out the Eli and Peyton Manning broadcast, head over to ESPN2. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

The Lions come into this game having lost a wild one in Week 1. They trailed the 49ers 41-17 with under six minutes left in the game, but then ran off 16 straight points on a pair of touchdowns with two-point conversions and an onside kick. They came up short, but it was an impressive effort.

The Packers were shockingly crushed by the Saints in Week 1 in a game relocated to Jacksonville do to the after-effects of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans. Aaron Rodgers had a disastrous game, throwing two interceptions and only 133 yards. Add in 43 team rushing yards and it’s not surprising New Orleans ran them off the field.

Game TV Info

Game gate: Monday, September 20th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

The Packers come into this game as a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Green Bay is a -575 moneyline favorite while the Lions are a +410 underdog. The total is installed at 48 points.