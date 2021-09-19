Frank Gore training for a boxing career

Future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore has not retired from the NFL, but he is looking at one particular option as he considers his post-playing life. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Gore is eyeing a boxing career in the next stage of his life.

Celebrity boxing has become a “thing” this year with former athletes stepping inside the ring to test out their skills. We saw Nate Robinson get knocked out by Jake Paul and Lamar Odom is scheduled to fight Riddick Bowe in October.

Those are more publicity stunts than legitimate attempts to build a boxing career. There is a publicity aspect to what Gore would be attempting, but Gore has been using boxing as part of his training regimen dating back nearly a decade. He’s used boxing drills and sparring to stay in shape, but this is a bigger step up when it comes to actually fighting someone in a contested bout.

Gore told NFL.com he’s attempting to get a fight together and has hired agent Malki Kawa, who represents both NFL and MMA athletes. Rapoport reported that “there is a high-profile fight in the works for Gore.” The NFL reporter did not go any further, so we’ll have to wait and see who Gore ends up fighting if he formally makes that move into the ring.