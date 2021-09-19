Richard Sherman rumors: Multiple teams expressing interest in free-agent CB

Former Pro Bowl free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is receiving interest from multiple teams in recent days, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sherman, who is currently in therapy after an arrest early this summer, is reportedly back down to his playing weight of 195 pounds and expects to back playing football sometime this season.

Some of the teams, who have reached out to the five-time Pro Bowl defensive back is the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the Buccaneers, they reportedly touched base with the veteran cornerback last week after they lost cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to injury.

As for the Niners, they have stayed in contact with Sherman and brought up the idea of bringing him back later this season after they lost cornerback Jason Verrett to a season-ending injury in Week 1. However, if any team wants to sign the veteran cornerback it will come down to money as no team has currently reached his asking price.

There’s also the legal issues off the field stemming from his arrest in July. The league is currently reviewing the 33-year-old’s legal situation, per Pelissero. It will be interesting to see when Sherman is back on the field, especially if there are more unexpected injuries this weekend in the NFL.