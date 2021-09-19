 clock menu more-arrow no yes

RedZone channel was down, but appears to be back up [UPDATE]

Someone alert the National Guard.

By David Fucillo
NFL Network Scott Hanson poses for photos on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on February 2, 2019 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UPDATE: It would appear the RedZone channel is back live. Phew.

The NFL has kicked off Week 2 and we already have a big problem. NFL Network’s uber-popular RedZone channel is currently down and we don’t know what to do.

Scott Hanson and the RedZone channel have grown immensely popular over the years. It provides fantasy football managers and sports bettors the perfect place to just see results. But it’s also been fun for anybody with a shorter attention span as well. And right now it’s done. SEND HELP!

