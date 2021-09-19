Steelers RB Najee Harris scores first career touchdown [VIDEO]

It took until Week 2, but Pittsburgh Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris finally has his first NFL touchdown. Ben Roethlisberger found the running back for a 25-yard score against the Las Vegas Raiders to cut Pittsburgh’s deficit to 16-14 in the fourth quarter.

Harris was taken in the first round by the Steelers, who hope he becomes a complete running back. After having the likes of Le’Veon Bell and James Conner in recent seasons, the Steelers will need Harris to be a contributor from the jump if they hope to compete for a Super Bowl title in Roethlisberger’s final seasons.

The Alabama product was a force in college, putting up 1,466 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns in his final season at Tuscaloosa. He will be among the contenders to win Rookie of the Year this season.

The Steelers are +2000 to win the AFC and +3500 to win the Super Bowl this season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.