Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 2

The NFL is moving through the Week 2 afternoon slate after an ugly but wild 1 p.m. schedule, and we have a mix of surprises and expected outcomes through two weeks.

In the early slate, the Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, 49ers, and Rams all improved to 2-0. The 49ers and Rams are not surprises, although both did get tougher than expected matchups. On the other hand, Las Vegas, Denver, and Carolina were not expected to jump out quite so quickly. Five more teams can join them at 2-0 on Sunday afternoon and evening.

On the other end of things, the Jets, Colts, Jaguars, and Giants have all opened the season at 0-2. Teams that start 0-2 rarely make the playoffs, although this year that stat should be viewed a little different given the new 17-game schedule.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after two weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records after the rest of Sunday the Monday Night Football matchup.

AFC East

The Bills blew out the Dolphins with relative ease while Miami had to deal with losing Tua Tagovailoa to injury in the game. Meanwhile, the Patriots had no trouble with a Jets squad that is looking like the worst team in the league.

AFC North

The Browns responded to their opening loss to the Chiefs with a tough win over Houston. They beat them 31-21 in a game that was closer than expected. The Steelers dropped what seemed a very winnable game to the Raiders and are now tied with the Bengals who couldn’t complete the comeback against Chicago.

AFC South

This division is not looking good at all. Houston gave the Browns a tough one and remains in first place with the only win in the division coming last week against Jacksonville. The Titans look to rebound against Seattle.

AFC West

The Raiders and Broncos sit atop the AFC West, as we all expected. OK, maybe it’s only for the time being, but the AFC West joins the NFC West with a 6-0 start to the season.

NFC East

The Eagles blew some big opportunities against the 49ers and dropped to 1-1. The NFC East is once again looking like it won’t be a good division, but maybe the division-winner gets over .500 by season’s end.

NFC North

The Bears secured the first win for the division after a winless Week 1, holding off a Bengals comeback. The Vikings are facing the Cardinals right now and the Lions and Packers square off on Monday Night Football.

NFC South

The Panthers mostly dominated the Saints in Week 2 to claim an early share of the top of the standings, pending the Bucs-Falcons outcome. New Orleans will win some games, but they’re going to be inconsistent this season.

NFC West

The NFC West joins the AFC West with a 6-0 start. The 49ers went into Philly and held off the Eagles in spite of a lot of mistakes. The Rams got a tough fight from the Colts, but got a key road win with a late field goal.