Matt Prater kicks 62-yard field goal for Cardinals heading into halftime

Today has been a good day for kickers in the NFL — especially so for Cardinals kicker Matt Prater. Just ahead of halftime, rookie WR Rondale Moore set up the 62-yard field goal with an 18-yard catch taken out of bounds with just a second left on the clock.

Prater, a two-time Pro Bowl kicker, joined the Cardinals this offseason after a seven-year stint with the Detroit Lions. He made all five of his extra-point attempts in Week 1 against te Titans, while making 1 of 2 field-goal attempts. He missed a 43-yarder in the fourth quarter after making it from 34 yards earlier in the game.

The Cardinals took the lead 24-23 against the heading into halftime with Prater’s 62-yard field goal. Prater’s career-long FG was a 63-yarder in Week 14 of the 2013 NFL season, where he played with the Denver Broncos. This is his second FG of 60+ yards in his career.