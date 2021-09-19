Cowboys defeat Chargers on 56-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein [VIDEO]

The Dallas Cowboys were on the wrong end of a game-winning field goal in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week, they found themselves on the opposite end against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Greg Zuerlein, one of the best kickers from distance in NFL history, muscled home a 56-yard field goal to give Dallas a 20-17 win over Los Angeles. The Cowboys were 3.5-point underdogs in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Quarterback Dak Prescott set up the game-winning kick with a strong drive as time was winding down. He found Ezekiel Elliott twice before hitting Amari Cooper for a big 12-yard completion to set up the final sequence.

Zuerlein is no stranger to long field goals. He became the first player in NFL history to make a 60-yard kick and 50-yard kick in the same contest. He is tied for the most 60+ yard field goals made with Sebastian Janikowski and also had the most 50+ yard attempts in the single season during the 2012 campaign.

With Zuerlein’s effort, the Cowboys avoid a 0-2 start and keep pace with the Washington Football Team in the NFC East division. Dallas will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 on Monday night.