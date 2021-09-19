Cowboys defeat Chargers on 56-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein [VIDEO]

The Dallas Cowboys were on the wrong end of a game-winning field goal in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Week, they found themselves on the opposite end against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Greg The Leg. Game.#DallasCowboys win! ⭐️ #DALvsLAC pic.twitter.com/9CYBmgF0aI— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Greg Zuerlein, one of the best kickers from distance in NFL history, muscled home a 56-yard field goal to give Dallas a 20-17 win over Los Angeles. The Cowboys were 3.5-point underdogs in this game according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Quarterback Dak Prescott set up the game-winning kick with a strong drive as time was winding down. He found Ezekiel Elliott twice before hitting Amari Cooper for a big 12-yard completion to set up the final sequence.
Zuerlein is no stranger to long field goals. He became the first player in NFL history to make a 60-yard kick and 50-yard kick in the same contest. He is tied for the most 60+ yard field goals made with Sebastian Janikowski and also had the most 50+ yard attempts in the single season during the 2012 campaign.
With Zuerlein’s effort, the Cowboys avoid a 0-2 start and keep pace with the Washington Football Team in the NFC East division. Dallas will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 on Monday night.