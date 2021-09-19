Gus Johnson loses his mind on the Vikings missed field goal as time expired

Gus Johnson is on the short list for greatest play-by-play announcers of all time, and Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season offered another piece of evidence to support the argument. Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph lined up for a 37-yard field goal attempt that would have secured a big road win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was not a gimme, but Joseph is paid the big bucks to make these kinds of kicks.
And then he missed. And Gus Johnson absolutely lost his mind.
A missed FG gives the @AZCardinals the W! #AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/O790oAlz32— NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021
Some complain that Johnson is too over the top and too emotive. Those are the proverbial thieves of joy. This was a wild game with a particularly crazy ending and Johnson’s emotion reflected what NFL fans were feeling. Whether you’re a Vikings fan, a Cardinals fan, or a neutral observer, that ending left us all shocked and bewildered. Thankfully, Gus Johnson was there to express how we all felt.