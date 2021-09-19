Ravens play Omar’s whistle in tribute to Michael K. Williams

The Baltimore Ravens played their 2021 home opener Sunday evening against the Kansas City Chiefs, and they used the pre-game ceremonies to honor the late actor Michael K. Williams. Prior to the team running on the field during pre-game introductions, the Ravens played the famous “Farmer In The Dell” whistle that Omar — Williams’ most famous character — used to let people in Baltimore know he was coming.

The whistle was ominous and foreboding, and fit the character of Omar absolutely perfectly. It was really cool to see the Ravens pay tribute to the late, great actor before their first home game of the season.