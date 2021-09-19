Ravens come back to defeat Chiefs 36-35 in wild Sunday night affair

The Baltimore Ravens were aggressive all night against the Kansas City Chiefs, knowing they’d have to keep the foot on the gas pedal against Patrick Mahomes and the NFL’s best offense. It started off poorly for Baltimore with a pick-6, but Lamar Jackson ended up showing out in a performance for the ages.

Jackson threw for 239 yards and a touchdown while adding 107 yards and two scores on the ground, and the Ravens forced a massive turnover on Kansas City’s final drive to secure a 36-35 victory in Week 2. Both teams move to 1-1 after the result.

After a close first half, Mahomes found Byron Pringle from 40 yards out to give the Chiefs a 28-17 lead. The Ravens answered with a ridiculous touchdown pass from Jackson to Marquise Brown to bring the game back to 28-24.

When Travis Kelce weaved through Baltimore’s defense for a 46-yard score, it looked like the Chiefs would simply have too much firepower for the Ravens to overcome. Jackson had other ideas, marching Baltimore down the field twice for two touchdowns in the final quarter.

The Ravens only had one timeout on defense and it looked like the Chiefs were going to get in position for a game-winning field goal attempt. However, OLB Odafe Oweh had other ideas.

Oweh forced Clyde Edwards-Helaire into his first career fumble and the Ravens got the ball back, needing to get one first down to run out the clock. Baltimore was a yard short after three downs, setting up a big decision. In most situations, a coach would punt.

This was a no-brainer for John Harbaugh. When you have Jackson and need one yard to prevent Mahomes from getting the ball needing only a field goal, you go for it every time. And that’s exactly what Harbaugh did. The Ravens converted on Jackson’s sneak and ran out the clock on Kansas City.

After a rough overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, this was a massive victory against the AFC favorites Kansas City. The Ravens will attempt to build on this next week against the Detroit Lions, while the Chiefs hope to rebound against their division rivals Los Angeles Chargers.