John Harbaugh asked Lamar Jackson if he wanted to go for it on 4th down vs. the Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens faced a huge decision on Sunday Night Football. They led the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 and had forced a fumble at the 1:25 mark of the fourth quarter, just as KC was driving deep into their territory.

On the ensuing drive, Lamar Jackson ran twice and threw a short pass that came up short of the sticks and set up a 4th and 1 with 1:05 remaining. If the Ravens punted, they would have given Patrick Mahomes plenty of time for the playmaker to stun them. And so, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh appeared to leave it up to his own star quarterback. The broadcast showed Harbaugh yelling out at Jackson asking if he wanted to go for it.

Jackson would appear to have answered in the affirmative because they lined up on fourth down and Jackson ran it two yards to secure the first down and the win.