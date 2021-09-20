What channel Lions vs. Packers Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Locally, the game will air on CHANNEL in the Lions market and on CHANNEL in the Packers market.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Lions are 0-1 on the season and coming off a 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers are 0-1 and coming off a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Green Bay is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -575 favorite on the moneyline. Detroit is a +410 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 48.5 with the under juiced to -115.