Will Fuller to make Dolphins’ debut on Sunday against Raiders

Veteran wide receiver Will Fuller is back at the Miami Dolphins’ team facility on Monday and participating in teams function after missing Sunday’s game due to personal issues, per NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Fuller is reportedly set to make his 2021 regular season debut on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The speedy wideout is set to join a wide receiver unit that features DeVante Parker, rookie Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, and Albert Wilson. Throughout the first two weeks of the season, Waddle has been the star of the Dolphins’ receiver unit. The first-round pick had a team-high six receptions (eight targets) for 48 yards in Week 2’s 35-0 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

However, adding a receiver with Fuller’s speed and explosiveness should open up Miami’s offense and give second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa another weapon. Last season with the Houston Texans, Fuller had 53 receptions (75 targets) for 879 yards and 8 touchdowns in 11 games.