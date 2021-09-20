D’Andre Swift ACTIVE against Packers on MNF

The Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is officially active for their Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers. This will be their first divisional game, as they started the season with a loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift put up solid fantasy football numbers in that 49ers matchup, as he rushed 11 times for 39 yards and caught 8-of-11 targets for 65 yards and one touchdown. But overall, his running mate Jamaal Williams looked better overall, gaining 54 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while catching 8-of-9 targets for 56 yards.

Swift was able to get a full practice in on Friday, but still received the questionable designation with a groin injury he had for much of preseason. He should be fine to go in a game where the Lions should trail, which would give him more work as he is the main receiving back.