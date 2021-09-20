Eagles TE Zach Ertz tests positive for COVID-19, status for Monday night game vs. Cowboys in question

The Philadelphia Eagles could be without tight end Zach Ertz is a pivotal division showdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 after Ertz tested positive for COVID-19. Since Ertz is vaccinated, he could still test out of the quarantine process if he shows no symptoms and produces two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Eagles tried to trade Ertz, one of the league’s top tight ends in recent seasons, during the offseason with the emergence of Dallas Goedert. Philadelphia wasn’t able to find a deal, meaning Ertz stayed on for the season. He’s reportedly put the tension with the organization aside, but it’s been a tough showing for the tight end in two games. He’s had two targets in each game, corralling three of those for 40 yards total.

If Ertz is unable to go, it’ll further elevate Goedert’s status as Philadelphia’s top tight end for fantasy purposes. The Cowboys did a better job containing the Chargers’ passing attack, but Jalen Hurts adds another dimension to Philly’s offense and will be a tough assignment. Goedert is the preferred fantasy play at tight end for the Eagles, and he will get a boost if Ertz ultimately misses the contest.