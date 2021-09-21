49ers sign RB Jacques Patrick off Bengals practice squad

The San Francisco 49ers running back situation is problematic coming out of Week 2. Elijah Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury and is day-to-day, JaMycal Hasty suffered a high ankle sprain and is week-to-week, and Trey Sermon suffered a head injury and his status is uncertain. This all comes after losing Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury.

The 49ers have been adding running back depth and on Tuesday added more. The team signed former XFL running back Jacques Patrick off the Bengals practice squad, per Tom Pelissero. This comes a week after the team claimed Trenton Cannon off waivers and signed Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad.

Patrick played in the XFL during its short-lived 2020 season. During the brief season, Patrick rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns. His rushing total was third in the league. He spent the 2020 season on the Bengals practice squad and had opened this season on their practice squad.