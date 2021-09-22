Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown placed on Reserve/COVID list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed WR Antonio Brown on the reserve/COVID list, meaning the receiver’s status for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams is up in the air. Brown exploded in the team’s opener for 121 yards and a touchdown, but managed just one catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has publicly stressed his team is following the protocols seriously multiple times, meaning Brown might find himself on the coach’s bad side after this incident. Brown is vaccinated, but the Buccaneers do face stricter protocols due to the move.

If Brown is unable to play against the Rams, expect Scotty Miller to get the start. The slot receiver rose to fame in last season’s NFC championship game with a late touchdown in the first half and remains one of Brady’s favorite targets when on the field. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin can also expect some additional targets if Brown is sidelined.