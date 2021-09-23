What channel is Panthers vs. Texans on and what is game time for Week 3

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans face off in the first game of Week 3. The Texans host Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Panthers have surprised the league with their 2-0 start. They edged out the Jets 19-14 in Week 1 and then thumped the Saints 26-7 in Week 2. The team will be without Pat Elflein, placing him on injured reserve on Tuesday. On offense, Christian McCaffrey is off to a hot start with 324 total yards. On defense, Haason Reddick has three sacks.

The Texans are 1-1 to open the season after a surprising thumping of the Jaguars in Week 1. However, they will be starting rookie quarterback Davis Mills this week after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last week. He’s gone on injured reserve so will not return until mid-October at the earliest.

Game TV Info

Game gate: Thursday, September 23

Game time: 8:20 p.m.

TV channel: NFL Network

Broadcast map

The Panthers opened on Sunday night as a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook but that line has moved to 8.5 now that Taylor will miss the game. Total points is installed at 43.5.