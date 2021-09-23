 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Panthers vs. Texans on and what is game time for Week 3

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans face off to open Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By David Fucillo
General view inside NRG Stadium before a game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans face off in the first game of Week 3. The Texans host Thursday Night Football at NRG Stadium with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Panthers have surprised the league with their 2-0 start. They edged out the Jets 19-14 in Week 1 and then thumped the Saints 26-7 in Week 2. The team will be without Pat Elflein, placing him on injured reserve on Tuesday. On offense, Christian McCaffrey is off to a hot start with 324 total yards. On defense, Haason Reddick has three sacks.

The Texans are 1-1 to open the season after a surprising thumping of the Jaguars in Week 1. However, they will be starting rookie quarterback Davis Mills this week after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last week. He’s gone on injured reserve so will not return until mid-October at the earliest.

Game TV Info

Game gate: Thursday, September 23
Game time: 8:20 p.m.
TV channel: NFL Network
The Panthers opened on Sunday night as a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook but that line has moved to 8.5 now that Taylor will miss the game. Total points is installed at 43.5.

