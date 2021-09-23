Aaron Rodgers is growing out his hair for Halloween costume, not shock and awe

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this offseason, you’ve probably noticed Rodgers looking ... a bit wilder than he has in past years. His hair is longer. His five-o-clock shadow is growing over. His neck is unshaven. You get the picture — he’s looking grizzly.

After a tumultuous offseason, plenty have speculated whether the change in look was a new carefree style he picked up in his off-season Hawaii vacation, or perhaps he’s just ... letting himself go.

It turns out, neither of those is the case. He’s prepping for the ultimate Halloween costume. You’ve got to admire the dedication it takes to build your Halloween costume from scratch, almost a year in the making.

We’ve taken some time to speculate what costume Aaron Rodgers might be working on for Halloween. Here’s what we’ve come up with. Let us know what you think.

Sonny Crockett of Miami Vice (Collin Farrell version)

Sawyer from Lost

Tarzan

The Joker

Honorable Mention: Coustin Itt of the Adams Family

This may be more of a costume for Halloween 2022. We’re not sure Rodgers has the time to bring this one to fruition within the next month.