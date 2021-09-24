Breaking down NFL weather for Week 3, what it means for fantasy and betting

Week 3 is here and the weather looks pretty good once again. There are very few rain chances and no games projected for 20+ mph winds. Wind numbers are up across the board compared to last week, but they’re still just fine for football.

We’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We'll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Check back before Week 3 NFL kickoff for updates on these weather situations.

Worst weather games

Washington at Bills

This game has wind speeds forecast for 16 mph in Orchard Park. That’s edging toward the 20 mph number we don’t want to see. Temperatures should be in the low 60s with a 30 percent chance of rain. Right now we’re probably okay, but this is one to keep an eye on, as gust predictions could get much higher.

Better weather games

Bears at Browns

Cleveland has a slight chance of rain with temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds will be around 12 mph. Should be fine for Justin Fields first start.

Cardinals at Jaguars

Jacksonville will be sunny and clear with temperatures in the mid-80s. Wind should stay under 10 mph and make for good conditions for Kyler Murray to go for his third straight huge fantasy day.

Chargers at Chiefs

In a game that will feature a lot of passing, the weather looks to be good. Clear skies, mid 80s, and a 12 mph wind. We’ll see if those wind projections rise as we get closer to game day, but right now it looks fine.

Colts at Titans

Perfect weather in Tennessee, as we’ll have clear skies, high of 80 degrees and light winds. This one is without worries.

Bengals at Steelers

Nice, cool temperatures in Pittsburgh, as there will be clear skies and highs in the mid-60s. Winds should top out at 10 mph, which may be a bit brisk for Ben Roethlisberger’s arm at this point, but overall a nice day for football.

Saints at Patriots

Very slight chance of rain, temperatures in the low 70s and wind at 6 mph make for good weather in Foxboro for football.

Falcons at Giants

We know how windy it can get in the Meadowlands, but so far the forecast calls for 12 mph wind as the Giants host the Falcons. As long as that wind speed stays accurate, this game should be nice, with a high of 74 degrees and clear skies.

Jets at Broncos

It will be warm in Denver, with a high of 86 degrees, but the non-existent humidity should keep it pleasant for those who can breathe in the thin air. Skies will be clear and winds should stay under 10 mph.

Buccaneers at Rams

Weather, as usual, looks great for Los Angeles, as the temperatures will be in the mid 70s, skies will be clear and wind around 9 mph. Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford should have a clear path to production.

Packers at 49ers

Right now this Sunday Night Football matchup has the second highest wind speeds with 14 mph predicted. Those will be worth keeping an eye on, but overall the weather looks fine. Temperatures will be in the high 50s with no precipitation.

Home sweet dome

Ravens at Lions

Dolphins at Raiders

Seahawks at Vikings

Eagles at Cowboys