NFL reinstating WR Josh Gordon, eligible to play Week 4

The NFL plans is reinstating wide receiver Josh Gordon, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gordon has gone through suspension and reinstatement a few times now. Hopefully this time it will stick for the uber-talented receiver.

Gordon last played in 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks and could be on their rdar again, but there are a few wide receiver deficient teams like the Chiefs and Saints who might take a look. At 30-years of age and no participation in training camp or preseason, we can’t expect much from him for fantasy football. Even if he is in great shape, it is going to take time for him to get back up to NFL speed, but he could help a real team out at some point this season.

From 2018 to 2019, Gordon played in 23 games and started 19 with the Browns, Patriots and Seahawks. In that stretch he caught 68-of-118 targets for 1,163 yards and fie touchdowns. He should get a shot at playing time somewhere this season.