How to watch Washington vs. Bills NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Buffalo Bills. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Washington pulled off a comeback win over the New York Giants last week on Thursday Night Football. The team needed a miracle penalty on a last-second FG attempt to give Dustin Hopkins another chance to win the game. We’ll see if QB Taylor Heinicke can put together another solid performance. Plus, the Washington backfield appears to be more of a split with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic getting equal work on TNF.

The Bills shut out the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 2 with a 35-0 win. It helped that the Dolphins lost QB Tua Tagovailoa early in the contest to injury. Still, Buffalo bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss. QB Josh Allen and WR Stefon Diggs remain on a slow start to 2021. The Bills run game got things going in Week 2, accounting for 143 yards and 3 TDs between Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Allen.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BUF -425, WAS +320