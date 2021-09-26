How to watch Bears vs. Browns NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Bears are currently in a QB controversy after Week 2. Chicago pulled off a narrow win over the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 despite QB Andy Dalton going down with a knee injury. Dalton was diagnosed with a bone bruise but coach Matt Nagy came out on Wednesday and confirmed the veteran won’t play against the Browns in Week 3. So the rookie Fields will start and Nick Foles will serve as backup. Fields has been used in some capacity through two weeks and will now get the reins to the offense. We’ll see if this sparks the Bears offense and WR Allen Robinson.

The Browns coasted to an easy win over the Houston Texans in Week 2, 31-21. The Texans had lost QB Tyrod Taylor, forcing rookie Davis Mills to take over. Cleveland had an easy time containing him and used RBs Nick Chubb (11 carries) and Kareem Hunt (13 carries) to control the tempo. The Browns should have a tougher time with Chicago but also need to get their receiving corp healthy. Odell Beckham Jr. has missed the first two weeks of the season.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bears vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CLE -335, CHI +260