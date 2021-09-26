How to watch Cardinals vs. Jaguars NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Cardinals are off to a 2-0 start in the NFC West thanks to Kyler Murray and the offense. Murray led the Cards to a narrow 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. We saw rookie WR Rondale Moore break out with seven receptions for 114 yards and a TD in the win. Murray has thrown for 689 yards with 7 TDs and 3 INTs over his first two games of 2021 and is making his early case for NFL MVP.

The Jaguars are a complete mess. New coach Urban Meyer may not last long in the NFL coaching ranks. Jacksonville is off to an 0-2 start under No. 1 overall pick QB Trevor Lawrence, who hasn’t looked much like a franchise cornerstone so far. The offense was shut down by the Denver Broncos in Week 2 and the team lost 23-13. Lawrence has more INTs than TDs and the Jags running game has been non-existent with James Robinson.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: ARI -400, JAX +300