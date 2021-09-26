How to watch Saints vs. Patriots NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The Saints took a pretty big step back from their blowout win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. New Orleans went on the road in North Carolina and lost 26-7 to the Panthers on Sunday. Jameis Winston looked like the QB we were used to seeing, throwing for 111 yards and 2 INTs. Alvin Kamara was a non-factor with just 12 touches for 30 total yards. This is more the type of team we expected the Saints to be heading into the season. Now, they head into one of the toughest places to win in the NFL.

The Patriots defense clamped down on the New York Jets in Week 2, forcing rookie QB Zach Wilson to throw 4 INTs. New England had a pretty easy time taking care of their AFC East rivals, as the team usually does season-to-season. We’ll see if the Patriots start to allow rookie QB Mac Jones to push the ball down field. There’s a scenario where New England falls behind in this contest and is forced to throw.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Saints vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: NEP -160, NO +140