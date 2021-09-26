How to watch Bucs vs. Rams NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams. The game will be on the afternoon slate, beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The defending champions are heading out West 2-0 on the season. They’ll head out to LA without one of their wide receivers who you may have heard of. Antonio Brown was placed on the IR/COVID list on Wednesday and it appears he will not play in Week 3 vs. the Rams. That shouldn’t impact one of the best offenses in the NFL. Tom Brady continues to not show age, throwing for 9 TDs and 2 INTs through two games. With Brown sidelined, we could see more snaps for Tyler Johnson.

One of these teams will remain undefeated and the other will take an L. The Rams are also 2-0 and are coming off a late win over the Indianapolis Colts. So far it’s been the Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp show in LA. Kupp ranks third in the NFL in receiving yards at 271 and YAC at 146 with 3 TDs. While the passing game is working, the Rams backfield continues to take hits. Darrell Henderson Jr. is dealing with a rib injury, though the team is hopeful he’ll be OK for Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TB -130, LAR +110