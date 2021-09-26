How to watch Seahawks vs. Vikings NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. The game will be on the afternoon slate, beginning at 4:25 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Seahawks were up 24-9 at halftime in Week 2 vs. the Tennessee Titans and let them come all the way back, winning 33-30 in overtime. Seattle’s defense was always going to be an issue but this type of implosion is concerning. Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and 3 TDs on Seattle. QB Russell Wilson and the passing game was fine. Tyler Lockett had another monster game with 178 yards and a TD. DK Metcalf has had a slow start but this week could be the breakout.

The Vikings are in a similar position as the Seahawks coming off a close loss to the Arizona Cardinals 34-33 in Week 2. Minnesota led 20-7 in the second quarter before allowing the Cards to come back. The Vikings’ secondary has major issues and those could be exposed even further against Seattle in Week 3. Minnesota could use a big game out of Dalvin Cook, who had 131 yards on 22 carries against Zona.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: SEA -130, MIN +110