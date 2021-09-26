What channel Packers vs. 49ers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Packers bounced back after that embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, taking care of the Detroit Lions 35-17 at home on Monday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers looked more like himself, throwing 4 TDs while hitting Davante Adams and Bobby Tonyan for a few vintage throws. Aaron Jones scored 4 TDs, three through the air and one on the ground. The Packers defense remains a work in progress but shut out Detroit in the second half of the game.

The 49ers’ backfield remains a carousel and major question mark heading into Sunday Night Football. It appears Elijah Mitchell could be ready to play on Sunday night. Trey Sermon is in concussion protocols and was limited at practice this week. San Fran has brought in a “cast of characters” at running back, one that includes the likes of Chris Thompson, Duke Johnson, Lamar Miller, Trenton Cannon and Jacques Patrick. Chances are if Sermon and Mitchell are healthy, none of the above will be needed much.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Packers vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: GB +155, SF -180