What channel Ravens vs. Lions is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The Ravens did something that was almost virtually impossible — beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in September. Lamar Jackson led the comeback on the ground, rushing for 107 yards and 2 TDs in the 36-35 comeback win. The Ravens combined for 251 yards on 41 carries for 3 TDs on the ground. That is definitely where Baltimore will look for success against the Lions.

Detroit’s 35-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football was a tale of two halves. The first half, the Lions went up 17-14 and Jared Goff and the offense looked almost unstoppable. In the second half, things devolved a bit. The Lions turned the ball over twice and allowed Aaron Jones and Davante Adams to take over. Things won’t get easier going up against an MVP hopeful in Jackson. Detroit’s defense has allowed 76 points through two weeks.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ravens vs. Lions

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BAL -475, DET +350