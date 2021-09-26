What channel Chargers vs. Chiefs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chargers fell to 1-1 in a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 at home. A few costly turnovers by QB Justin Herbert ended up being the difference while both offenses underperformed. Los Angeles had major issues containing the run game, allowing 198 yards and 2 TDs. It’ll be interesting to see if something gives against the Chiefs, who have struggled to run the ball through two weeks.

Patrick Mahomes had an uncharacteristic loss in September in Week 2 on Sunday Night Football vs. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. It wasn’t entirely his fault, but a late-game interception on top of a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire ended up leading to Baltimore’s comeback victory. As was mentioned above, we could see CEH bounce back against a Chargers defense that couldn’t contain Tony Pollard on Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chargers vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: KC -335, LAC +260