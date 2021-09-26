What channel Bengals vs. Steelers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Bengals suffered their first loss of the season in Chicago on Sunday in Week 2, falling to the Bears 20-17. Cincy had issues moving the ball on offense and QB Joe Burrow threw 3 INTs to make matters worse. RB Joe Mixon continues to get a ton of work with 20 carries, the only player on the team to get a carry in any capacity. Burrow using his legs a bit could pay off against the Steelers tough pass rush.

That Pittsburgh pass rush was held in relative check in Week 2 to the Las Vegas Raiders in a 26-17 loss. The Steelers did a good job limiting the Raiders on the ground, but a few big plays negated all of that. Pitt allowed 382 yards through the air and QB Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with a pectoral injury heading into Week 3 vs. the Bengals, an injury that could limit him and the passing game. This could mean more carries for rookie RB Najee Harris.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bengals vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

