What channel Colts vs. Titans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Is it too early to hit the panic button in Indy? At 0-2 and with an injured QB, probably not. Carson Wentz has multiple ankle injuries and his status is up in the air, leaving the team to turn to second-year QB Jacob Eason. The Colts lost to the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in Week 2 and likely would have had a shot at winning had Wentz not left the game. Still, the team hasn’t been able to get RB Jonathan Taylor going yet and the wide receiving core is dealing with a few injuries as well.

Derrick Henry is back. It only took one week and a game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Titans narrowly avoided an 0-2 start thanks to Henry, who went bananas on the Seahawk, rushing for 182 yards and 3 TDs. This coming just one week after Henry averaged 3.4 yards per carry in a dud vs. the Cardinals. Tennessee still has major issues on defense, particularly in the secondary. The Titans have allowed 30 points in consecutive games and have been picked apart by opposing QBs. That could get easier vs. the Colts.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

