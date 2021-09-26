What channel Jets vs. Broncos is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New York Jets and Denver Broncos. The game will be on the afternoon slate, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

The New York Jets appear to be right back where they always are — at the bottom of the AFC East. The Jets took their second straight loss to start the season under new coach Robert Saleh and rookie QB Zach Wilson. The BYU product was always going to go through some growing pains. Those pains were pretty severe in Week 2 vs. the New England Patriots, when Wilson threw not 1, not 2, not 3, but 4 INTs in a tough loss. Another rookie may have seen his role increased however, RB Michael Carter seeing the bulk of the carries in what has been a very split backfield.

The Broncos are off to a 2-0 start and should have a decent shot at being one of the more underwhelming 3-0 teams in NFL history. That’ll happen when your first three games are against the Giants, Jaguars and Jets. Still, Denver has performed well on defense while QB Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t cost the Broncos a game yet. WR Courtland Sutton bounced back in Week 2 with 9 receptions for 159 yards in Week 2’s 23-13 win over Jacksonville.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jets vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: DEN -650, NYJ +460