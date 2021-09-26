What channel Dolphins vs. Raiders is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. The game is on the afternoon slate, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Dolphins will be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday vs. the Raiders due to a fractured rib. Tua is considered week-to-week and coach Brian Flores said the injury isn’t season-ending. WR Will Fuller did not play Week 2 vs. the Bills due to personal reasons but is back with the team and could make his season debut on Sunday afternoon. The ‘Phins regressed after defeating the New England Patriots in Week 1. The offense was shut out against Buffalo in a 35-0 loss. Jacoby Brissett will start in place of Tagovailoa.

The Raiders are off to a 2-0 start to the season after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 in Week 2. Oakland still has some issues on the ground with RB Josh Jacobs still sidelined, however the passing attack has been on point. QB Derek Carr threw for 382 yards against the Steelers tough defense. Second-year WR Henry Ruggs III had a breakout game, hauling in 5 catches for 113 yards and a TD.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Dolphins vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: TBD