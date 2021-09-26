 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Washington vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 3

The Washington Football Team and Buffalo Bills face off in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By David Fucillo
A general view of Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills host the Washington Football Team open Week 3 Sunday with a matchup of division-leading 1-1 teams. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium and will air on FOX.

Washington stumbled in their opener, losing 20-16 to the Chargers. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury and went on injured reserve. Taylor Heinicke returned to the starting role for the first time since late last season and helped the team beat the Giants 30-29 on Thursday Night Football last week.

The Bills lost a bit of a shocker in Week 1, losing a 23-16 home game to the Steelers. They bounced back in Week 2 by dominating the Dolphins, winning 35-0. Josh Allen has struggled to build on last year’s breakout campaign and will look to get on track against a quality Washington defense that is struggling a bit to open the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total listed at 46. Buffalo is -380 on the moneyline while Washington is +290.

