What channel is Washington vs. Bills on and what is game time for Week 3

The Buffalo Bills host the Washington Football Team open Week 3 Sunday with a matchup of division-leading 1-1 teams. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium and will air on FOX.

Washington stumbled in their opener, losing 20-16 to the Chargers. Starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury and went on injured reserve. Taylor Heinicke returned to the starting role for the first time since late last season and helped the team beat the Giants 30-29 on Thursday Night Football last week.

The Bills lost a bit of a shocker in Week 1, losing a 23-16 home game to the Steelers. They bounced back in Week 2 by dominating the Dolphins, winning 35-0. Josh Allen has struggled to build on last year’s breakout campaign and will look to get on track against a quality Washington defense that is struggling a bit to open the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Bills are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total listed at 46. Buffalo is -380 on the moneyline while Washington is +290.