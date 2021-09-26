What channel is Bears vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 3

The Cleveland Browns host the Chicago Bears in a game that could feature a little more intrigue than we might have thought a week or two ago. Kickoff for Justin Fields’ first career start is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FOX at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Bears have stubbornly stuck with Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback after drafting Fields, but the Red Rifle suffered a knee injury this past week and has been ruled out for the game. Bears head coach Matt Nagy insists Dalton will be the starter when he gets healthy, but for now we get a full game look at Fields. The Bears look to improve on their first win last week, a 20-17 victory in which they held off Cincinnati.

The Browns hope to get Odell Beckham Jr. back to reinforce a depleted receiver corps. He has missed the first two games while continuing rehab of his 2020 knee injury, but the situation has grown urgent with Jarvis Landry now sidelined with a sprained MCL. OBJ is a game-time decision as Cleveland looks to build on a 31-21 win over Houston last week.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Bears are a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 46. The Bears are -300 on the moneyline while the Lions are +235.