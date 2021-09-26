What channel is Ravens vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Detroit Lions in a Week 3 showdown at Ford Field in the Motor City. Coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Baltimore has gritted their way to a 1-1 start on the season. They fell 33-27 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 thanks to some overtime heroics from Derek Carr, while the Ravens used a gutsy performance from Lamar Jackson to pull out a 36-35 Week 2 win over the Kansas City Cheifs. After battling a wave of devastating injuries in the preseason, Baltimore has had some health luck through two games, and they seem to be moving in the right direction as a team.

Detroit has opened the season winless through two games. The Lions almost rallied from a 28-point second-half deficit to shock the 49ers, but ultimately fell short by the score of 41-33. Detroit had a halftime lead over the Packers last Monday night but saw Aaron Jones score three touchdowns in the second half to give Green Bay a 35-17 win.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook had the Ravens opening as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday night, but that line has since moved to Ravens +8. It figures to be a high-scoring game, as the points total is set at 50.5.