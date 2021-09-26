What channel is Cardinals vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals will travel across the country to Florida as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Coverage of the game will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Arizona has used some fun and exciting offense to make its way to an undefeated start. They dismantled the Tennessee Titans in the opening week of the season before benefitting from a missed game-winning kick to earn a thrilling 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Kyler Murray has looked like an early MVP candidate through two games, powering the Cardinals offense to a top-three ranking in total yards per game, passing yards per game, and points per game.

The Jaguars’ 0-2 start has been discouraging for many reasons, spearheaded by Urban Meyer’s shaky coaching transition from college to NFL. Jacksonville has struggled to find an identity through the first two games, losing 37-21 to the Houston Texans in Week 1, and falling 23-13 to the Denver Broncos in Week 2. Even with the two losses, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has looked the part — one encouraging sign for the Jaguars as they move forward.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Arizona opened as six-point favorites on Sunday night, which has jumped to eight in the time since. The points total, 51.5, took a leap from Sunday’s 51 as DraftKings Sportsbook expects the game to be high-scoring.