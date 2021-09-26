What channel is Chargers vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 3

In one of the most highly-anticipated games of Week 3’s slate, the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which can be seen on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Chargers have looked good to begin the season, but some poor red zone offense has been the main reason for their 1-1 start. L.A. survived the red zone miscues in Week 1 as they pulled out a 20-16 win over Washington, but weren’t as lucky in Week 2’s 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. Aside from the red zone issues, the L.A. offense has been good. Yet, the Chargers' defense has been even better and has carried the team thus far.

Kansas City, so far, hasn’t looked like the team we’ve known them to be over the past couple of seasons. They sit at 1-1 on the season, but could easily be 0-2 if it weren’t for a late come-from-behind effort in Week 1 to defeat the Cleveland Browns after trailing all game. Conversely, the Chiefs could be 2-0 if it weren’t for a late Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble that cost them a chance at a game-winning field goal attempt. Still, the Chiefs have a high-powered offense in 2021 that is as good as any in the NFL.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook had the Chiefs open up as seven-point favorites on Sunday night, but have now dropped them to 6.5-point favorites. The 54.5 points total for this game is the third-highest in the NFL’s Week 3 slate.