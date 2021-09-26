What channel is Saints vs. Patriots on and what is game time for Week 3

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots will host Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Gillette Stadium. Coverage for Week 3’s contest will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Saints have been two completely different teams through their 1-1 start to the NFL season. In Week 1, New Orleans dominated the Green Bay packers, using Winston's five touchdown passes to earn a 38-3 victory. However, Winston and the offense did a complete 180 in Week 2, tallying just seven points in a 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It’s hard to feel one way or the other about the Saints, being that their outcomes have varied so greatly.

New England has also started the season 1-1, having played two pretty similar games thus far. Damien Harris fumbled the ball late in scoring territory during the Patriots’ 17-16 loss in Week 1 to the Miami Dolphins, but he rebounded in Week 2 to help New England to a 25-6 win over the Jets. The Patriots will continue to rely on the run game early in this season as rookie quarterback Mac Jones gets more and more reps as the QB1.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The line for this one hasn’t changed at all since Sunday night, and DraftKings Sportsbook has kept the Patriots as three-point favorites to win at home. The points total has dropped from 46 to 42.5, however, signaling that this could be a low-scoring, grind-it-out kind of game.