What channel is Falcons vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants meet in a Week 3 clash with both teams looking for their first win of the season. The Falcons hope to contain Daniel Jones defensively while Matt Ryan tries to build on his Week 2 outing, where he threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns but also had three interceptions.

The Falcons are still trying to find their footing under head coach Arthur Smith. Week 1 was a disaster on all fronts, but the offense showed significant improvement in Week 2. If it weren’t for two pick-6s, Atlanta had a chance to defeat the Buccaneers. Look for Kyle Pitts to have a big game, especially with Russell Gage sidelined.

The Giants lost in agonizing fashion last Thursday to the Washington Football Team and have an opportunity to get their offense going against a weak defense. Jones has showcased his mobility and should be able to put up big numbers through the air this Sunday. Saquon Barkley no longer has an injury designation, which is a good sign for the team.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, September 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Giants are 3-point favorites with the over/under set at 47.5. New York is -160 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +140.